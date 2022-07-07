Montgomery County school community mourns death of 2 students over Fourth of July holiday weekend

The Montgomery County school community is mourning the loss of two students who died over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

A rising fourth grade student from Viers Mill Elementary School in Silver Spring and a rising 11th grade student from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac both died over the weekend.

Viers Mill principal Matthew Hawkins identified the rising fourth grader as Darlie Fajardo.

"Darlie was a wonderful and kind young person who actively engaged in school learning experiences and extracurricular activities," Hawkins said in a letter to the school community. "This news is heartbreaking and difficult for all of us to accept. Our thoughts and most heartfelt sympathy are with Darlie’s family and friends."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Winston Churchill principal John Taylor did not identify the rising 11th grader but called the new tragic in a letter to the community. "This news is devastating and heartbreaking for me and our whole Winston Churchill community and is difficult to accept," he said. "I have shared with the family that our thoughts and most heartfelt sympathy are with them."

Details regarding their deaths have not been released.