Montgomery County to review moratorium on data center permits

The debate over data centers in Montgomery County continues as county leaders review proposals that could temporarily pause new development while they examine potential impacts on nearby communities and the environment.

As demand for data centers grows, so do questions from residents who live near proposed sites. On Wednesday, county leaders are considering whether they need more time before allowing additional projects to move forward.

Council committees are reviewing proposals that would temporarily halt new data center permits while the county studies issues including water use, energy demand, noise and where future facilities should be built.

Supporters say a pause would give the county time to put stronger rules in place before approving additional projects. Reaction from residents this morning was mixed.

Industry representatives warn that a lengthy moratorium could have consequences. In a statement to FOX 5, the Data Center Coalition said local moratoriums would send a signal that the area is "closed for business" and could deprive communities of opportunities for investment and jobs while forcing Maryland to relinquish long‑term economic growth.

No decisions are expected Wednesday. Committees will review the proposals before determining whether the legislation should move to the full County Council.