Montgomery County residents come together on Facebook to feed hospital staff

Montgomery County resident Julie Sapper was thrilled to joined the pubic Facebook group, Support Montgomery County Restaurants.

The group was started by another resident, Mandy Starley Coelho, so people in the community could support local restaurants during the COVID crisis.

Sapper began ordering take out listed on the page pretty consistently but wanted to do more. She made a post asking if there were any efforts to donate meals to healthcare workers at local hospitals.

Heidi Forster Gertner had already started the effort to support Suburban Hospital, raising nearly $9,000 to feed staff there. After hearing of their success, Sapper contacted Shady Grove Hospital to set up the effort there.

With the help of Mitch Wool of The Bean Bag Deli & Catering Company 1400 individual meals will be delivered to the emergency room department over the next few days.

Easterns Automotive Group donated an additional $2,000 to keep the effort going. Another local restaurant selected by the community will be responsible for the next delivery.

