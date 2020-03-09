Montgomery County Public Schools open Monday despite online posts suggesting closures due to coronavirus, officials say

Montgomery County Public Schools are open on Monday despite fake online posts that suggest the district's facilities have been closed due to coronavirus concerns, officials say.

MCPS posted the following message on its website on Sunday:

"Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) will be open tomorrow, Monday, March 9, and operating on a normal schedule. We are aware of fake posts circulating on social media suggesting that schools will be closed due to the coronavirus. This is false. Any information about school closures or updates relating to the coronavirus will come directly from County health officials and the district and will be posted on the official MCPS website. The health and safety of our schools, students and staff remains our top priority."

Over the weekend, Montgomery County Public Schools notified parents after learning some of its students volunteered at a retirement home potentially exposed to coronavirus.