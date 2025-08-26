Montgomery County Public Schools kick off new year with stricter phone rules

Montgomery County Public Schools are back in session, and students are returning to some big changes.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick visited Northwest High School for the district’s traditional back-to-school kickoff on Tuesday.

MCPS says its top priority this year is to unleash potential and get the students’ future-ready.

Monday marked transition day, a chance for new students and those switching buildings to meet teachers and get familiar with their surroundings.

New cell phone policy

On Tuesday, one of the biggest changes students will encounter this year is the district’s new cell phone policy. According to the policy:

Before and after school: Students in all grade levels may use personal mobile devices before the school day starts and after it ends.

Elementary and middle schools: Devices must be turned off and put away throughout the school day—including during class, lunch, and transitions between periods.

High schools: Students may use personal devices during lunch and between classes, but not during instructional time.

On school buses: Device use is permitted while riding MCPS buses.

Student expectations

Students are expected to manage their devices responsibly, keeping them turned off and out of sight when use is not permitted, school policy says. Misuse will result in progressive discipline under the updated Student Code of Conduct, which emphasizes education and accountability, and allows principals to permit limited use when it supports instruction.

Students with documented 504 plans or IEPs may continue using personal mobile devices as specified in their accommodations.

Principal Scott Smith said Northwest High School successfully adopted the policy last year.

"There's expectations when you walked in the building or walked in a classroom, cell phones were away. They were accessible if they needed to be. They were visible, but they needed to be away so they were not distracting from instruction," Smith said.

READ MORE: Montgomery County schools tighten cell phone rules for students

Smith said the school will continue its phone policy this year, emphasizing that it’s meant to help students stay focused, not serve as punishment, and that new classroom strategies will support both teachers and families in feeling comfortable with the approach.

Students are adjusting to limited phone use, Smith said, and continuing the policy in year two will help reinforce that it's part of the school culture.

The full policy can be found online.