Montgomery County Public Schools adding meal distribution sites for students

Montgomery County Public Schools will distribute meals to youths 18 and under - along with all students enrolled in the district - beginning today at Brown Station and Green Castle Elementary schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The district has also scheduled meal distributions at the following locations today:

11:00am Great Seneca Creek ES

11:30am Climbing Ivy Dr @ the common area

12:00pm Sweetgum Circle

12:30pm Lullaby Rd & Lullaby Ct @ the common area

1:00pm Waterford Hills Blvd & Carlow Point Cir

11:00am White Oak Shopping Center

11:30am Key Middle School

12:00pm Hillandale Shopping Center

12:30pm Mt Pisgah Lane and Hampshire Green Lane

1:00pm Forest Park Apartments

The district says it is also teaming up with Manna Food to distribute weekend backpack food sacks throughout the county - including Damascus High School, Quince Orchard High School, McGruder High School, Brown Station Elementary, Clopper Mill Elementary, and McAullife Elementary - with pick-up from 10 a.m. to noon.

