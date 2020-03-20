Montgomery County Public Schools adding meal distribution sites for students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Public Schools will distribute meals to youths 18 and under - along with all students enrolled in the district - beginning today at Brown Station and Green Castle Elementary schools between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The district has also scheduled meal distributions at the following locations today:
- 11:00am Great Seneca Creek ES
- 11:30am Climbing Ivy Dr @ the common area
- 12:00pm Sweetgum Circle
- 12:30pm Lullaby Rd & Lullaby Ct @ the common area
- 1:00pm Waterford Hills Blvd & Carlow Point Cir
- 11:00am White Oak Shopping Center
- 11:30am Key Middle School
- 12:00pm Hillandale Shopping Center
- 12:30pm Mt Pisgah Lane and Hampshire Green Lane
- 1:00pm Forest Park Apartments
The district says it is also teaming up with Manna Food to distribute weekend backpack food sacks throughout the county - including Damascus High School, Quince Orchard High School, McGruder High School, Brown Station Elementary, Clopper Mill Elementary, and McAullife Elementary - with pick-up from 10 a.m. to noon.