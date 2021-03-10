Montgomery County police targeting Bethesda neighborhood after ‘suspicious white van’ reports

Montgomery County police say they will increase their presence in a Bethesda neighborhood after reports of a "suspicious white van."

Police confirmed that they were responding to multiple reports, including one in which the van followed two children and, when the children tried to walk in the other direction, it made a u-turn to continue following them.

A man and a woman reportedly got out of the van and started yelling at the children.

The incidents were reported in the area of Cromwell Drive and Springfield Drive in Bethesda on March 3 around 5:15 p.m.,

In two of the three reported instances, a woman was in the passenger side of the white van, which an older, white man was reportedly driving.

Police are asking people to remain vigilant, and report any sighting of the suspicious vehicle.

You can reach police are (240) 773-6700.

