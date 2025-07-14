Montgomery County police sergeant arrested on child pornography charges: officials

A veteran Montgomery County police sergeant has been arrested and is facing multiple child pornography charges, authorities said.

Officer suspended

What we know:

Sgt. Mark Burhoe, a 20-year member of the department, was taken into custody July 10 by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. He has been suspended without pay.

"These allegations are deeply troubling, and the alleged actions of one individual do not represent the entire department," MCPD said in a statement. "Maintaining public trust remains a priority, and the department is committed to transparency and professionalism throughout this process."

Internal investigation launched

Montgomery County police said the department will conduct its own internal investigation.