Montgomery County police searching for missing Silver Spring teen

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old boy who was last seen more than a week ago in the Silver Spring area.

Jessie Felder was last seen leaving his home in the 1900 block of East-West Highway in Silver Spring on the morning of November 19 at 7:30 a.m.

Police describe Jessie as 5'11" tall and around 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, cropped brown hair.

Investigators say Jessie may be in the area of downtown Bethesda or downtown Silver Spring.

If you have any information on Jessie's whereabouts, contact the police at 240-773-5400.