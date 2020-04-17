Montgomery County police searching for missing Silver Spring man with cognitive disorder

article

Police in Montgomery County are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man from Silver Spring.

Darryl Ashley, 59, has a cognitive disorder and functions at a teenage level, according to police. He was last seen on Monday, April 13, at around 10:30 a.m. leaving his home on Blundon Drive.

Police say Ashley uses public transportation and it is believed that he was seen in the past few days in the 8200 block of Georgia Avenue and at the Wheaton Metro Station located in the 11100 block of Georgia Avenue.

He is described as approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and a shaved head.

If you have any information regarding Darryl Ashley’s whereabouts, contact the police at 301-279-8000 (24/7 phone line).