Montgomery County police release Silver Spring bus knifepoint robbery video

Montgomery County police have released video showing a knifepoint robbery that occurred on a bus in Silver Spring in July.

MORE CRIME VIDEO: Gaithersburg gas-station robbery suspect climbs over counter to threaten cashier

The video shows a man snatch a cellphone from another passenger on a Ride-On bus on July 3.

MORE VIDEO: Montgomery County Police release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

The incident occurred around 11:31 p.m. after the suspect boarded the bus between Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street.

Before the bus stops at Piney Branch Road and Garland Avenue, the suspect grabbed the phone and then pulled out a knife before getting off.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After he hopped off the bus, the suspect reportedly ran toward Arliss Street.

Advertisement

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-6870.

