Expand / Collapse search

Montgomery County police release Silver Spring bus knifepoint robbery video

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC

Maryland knifepoint robbery caught on camera

Montgomery County police have released surveillance video that they hope will help lead them to two men suspected in connection with a knifepoint robbery on a bus.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police have released video showing a knifepoint robbery that occurred on a bus in Silver Spring in July.

MORE CRIME VIDEO: Gaithersburg gas-station robbery suspect climbs over counter to threaten cashier

The video shows a man snatch a cellphone from another passenger on a Ride-On bus on July 3.

MORE VIDEO: Montgomery County Police release body cam video from fatal officer-involved shooting

The incident occurred around 11:31 p.m. after the suspect boarded the bus between Ellsworth Drive and Fenton Street.

Before the bus stops at Piney Branch Road and Garland Avenue, the suspect grabbed the phone and then pulled out a knife before getting off.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

After he hopped off the bus, the suspect reportedly ran toward Arliss Street.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-6870.
 