Montgomery County Police release bodycam video of incident involving 5-year-old

The Montgomery County Police Department has released the bodycam video of an incident involving a 5-year-old East Silver Spring Elementary student from January 2020 where the conduct of the officers has been called into question.

MCPD says they received a call for service at the elementary school on Jan. 14 in regards to a 5-year-old student who had left the school grounds and "did not wish to return." Two MCPD officers responded.

In the video, officers are seen and heard yelling at the student, grabbing the student by the arm, demanding that the student stop crying and screaming in the student's face.

MCPD received a complaint shortly after regarding the officers' conduct when handling this call. An investigation was initiated with MCPD Internal Affairs Divison, as MCPD says is consistent with their policy.

The department says a thorough investigation was conducted, it has since concluded and the findings are "confidential under Maryland law."

Both officers are still employed by MCPD.