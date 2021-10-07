Montgomery County police officers involved in deadly shooting in Gaithersburg won’t be indicted: prosecutors

Four Montgomery County police officers who were involved in a shooting that took the life of a man in Gaithersburg will not be indicted, prosecutors announced on Thursday.

Howard County prosecutors reviewed the case before it was presented to a Montgomery County grand jury.

Kwamena Ocran, 24, was shot to death during an encounter with police officers on South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg on Jan. 8.

At the time of the incident, police said Ocran "displayed a handgun" before the officers fired at him.

Police said officers received information that the suspect was possibly armed.

When they approached him and told him and identified themselves as police, they say the man took off running across northbound and southbound 355, which is six lanes of roadway and heavily traveled.

Police say he ran into the Chelsea Park apartment complex and that’s when he showed them the handgun before an officer shot at him and he died.

The officers who were involved in the incident were identified as Sergeant Willie Delgado, Corporal Larbi Dakkouni, and Officers James Doyle and Kyle Khuen.

Howard County prosecutors typically handle incidents in Montgomery County which involve police using force that results in death.

