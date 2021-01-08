Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Gaithersburg

article

The Gaithersburg Police Department says its officers were involved in a shooting that left one man dead Friday evening.

Police say the shooting happened at around 5:50 p.m. in the unit block of S Frederick Avenue.

Gaithersburg Police Chief Mark Sroka said in an evening press conference that officers at the scene encountered an armed suspect who displayed a handgun and one or more officers opened fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

