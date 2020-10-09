Montgomery County police officer won’t be charged in deadly White Oak shooting: prosecutors

article

A Montgomery County police officer who shot a knife-wielding man when he ran toward him in White Oak will not face criminal charges.

Prosecutors on Friday said that while the incident that took Finan Berhe’s life was tragic, Sgt. David Cohen’s actions “were lawful” and they “will not be pursuing any action against him.”

Howard and Montgomery county prosecutors discussed the case during a Friday briefing.

Their investigation largely confirmed body camera footage that was released in May showing the incident at Hadden Court Manor as it unfolded.

In the video, Berhe appears to be holding a knife – which prosecutors described as a “large kitchen knife.”

The officer can be heard ordering Berhe to drop the knife, and to get down on the ground.

After a little over two minutes, Berhe appears to charge at Cohen, and the officer fires multiple rounds at him.

Prosecutors say Cohen administered life-saving measures, but to no avail.