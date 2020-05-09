Body camera footage shows fatal police-involved shooting in Montgomery County.

article

Police have released body camera footage of a fatal officer-involved shooting this week in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police say Sgt. David Cohen shot and killed 30-year-old Finan H. Berhe on Thursday after Berhe lunged at the officer with a knife.

Police late Friday released video of the shooting, which happened Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court in White Oak:

Police say they first responded to the scene on a call of a disturbance involving a man with a knife in a residential parking lot.

Cohen has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the police department's investigation.