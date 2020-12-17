Montgomery County police officer assaulted inside Rockville Chipotle, suspect in custody

Montgomery County Police are investigating after an officer was assaulted inside a Rockville Chipotle on Thursday evening.

Police say the officer was standing in line at a Chipotle location in the 14900 block of Shady Grove Road when they say the suspect assaulted him at around 6:45 p.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The officer called for backup, police say, and then took the suspect into custody.

Police say the officer was not injured during this incident.