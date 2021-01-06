Montgomery County police say stolen dog, vehicle recovered

Montgomery County police say they've recovered a vehicle and a dog that were stolen from the Westfield Montgomery mall on Tuesday.

The owner told FOX 5's Ayesha Khan that the person who stole the vehicle turned the dog over to the Humane Society in Gaithersburg.

Police have not said who may have stolen the car, nor have they indicated whether that person is in custody.

