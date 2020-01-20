Stolen bulldog reunited with owner in Navy Yard

A new video shows the moment a man and his English bulldog were reunited in the District.

On Sunday, we learned D.C. police recovered a car and the dog that had been stolen from a man's apartment in Navy Yard early Friday morning.

Investigators say they have a person of interest in the theft, but so far, no arrests.

The dog was not hurt and was reunited with his owner yesterday.