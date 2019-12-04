Montgomery County police looking for missing 60-year-old Silver Spring woman
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a 60-year-old missing Silver Spring woman.
Donna Smith was last seen by her family around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday at her home on Parkside Road.
The family has been unable to contact her since she was last seen.
Smith is 5-foot-8, and weighs 160 pounds.
She has gray hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a purple jacket and blue jeans.
If you have any information that might help investigators, call (301) 279-8000.