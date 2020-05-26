Montgomery County police looking 2 suspects after Wheaton homicide
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Montgomery County police are looking for two suspects after a deadly shooting in the Wheaton area early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the scene on the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle around 7 a.m.
They are looking for two suspects – both described as Hispanic males – in connection with the homicide.
The victim has not been identified.
If you have any information that might help investigators, call 301-279-8000.