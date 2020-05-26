Montgomery County police looking 2 suspects after Wheaton homicide

Montgomery County police are looking for two suspects after a deadly shooting in the Wheaton area early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the scene on the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle around 7 a.m.

They are looking for two suspects – both described as Hispanic males – in connection with the homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call 301-279-8000.

