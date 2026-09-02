Montgomery County police issue 269 school bus citations during first week of school

The Brief Montgomery County police issued 269 citations during the first week of school. The county saw a 19.1% decrease in school bus citations in 2025-2026 school year from the previous year. Three Bethesda and Silver Spring locations had the most violations.



Montgomery County police say 269 citations were issued to drivers who illegally passed stopped school buses during the first week of the 2026‑2027 school year.

The early violations come as Montgomery County saw a 19.1% decrease in school bus citations in the 2025-2026 school year from the previous year.

The three locations with the most violations last school year were the 5100 block of River Road in Bethesda, the 8800 block of Colesville Road in Silver Spring and the 7100 block of Arlington Road in Bethesda.

Police say officers are proactively patrolling school zones. Passing a stopped school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended can result in a $250 citation when captured by an automated school bus camera. Drivers stopped by an officer could face a fine of up to $570 and three points on their driving record.