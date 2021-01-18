Montgomery County police investigating deadly shooting in Hillandale neighborhood

Montgomery County police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Hillandale early Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the 900 block of Balmoral Drive around 12:42 p.m.

They say a suspect is in custody – and there is no threat to the community.

Neither the suspect, nor the victim, have been identified.

Investigators have not indicated what may have led up to the homicide.