Montgomery County police ID victims in deadly Gaithersburg crash; say speed may have been a factor

Montgomery County police have released the identities of two victims who were killed in a crash in Gaithersburg Wednesday evening.

Police say Stephanie Angelica Vasquez, 25, of Plyers Mill Road in Kensington and Jonathan Charkas, 35, of Garden View Way in Rockville were killed when their vehicles collided at the intersection of Muddy Branch and West Deer Park roads around 6:37 p.m.

Investigators say that a 2020 Toyota Supra was traveling north on Muddy Branch Road approaching West Deer Park Road.

A 2001 Honda Accord was traveling south on Muddy Branch Road and was attempting to turn left onto eastbound West Deer Park Road; the Supra and Accord crashed in the intersection.

Three unoccupied vehicles parked on Water Street were also damaged as a result of this collision.

Police believe the Toyota Supra may have been speeding at the time of the crash.

If you have any information that might help investigators, call (240) 773-6620.