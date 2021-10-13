Montgomery County planning COVID-19 vaccine rollout for children 5 to 11

Montgomery County health officials are rolling out a plan for vaccinating children between ages five and 11 once the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine is approved.

FOX 5's Natalie Rubino says health officials in the county have set a goal to vaccinate between 25 and 30 percent of the children who are eligible in the first week of availability.

Officials say that age group accounts for about 105,000 residents countywide.

If approved at the FDA'S emergency meeting later this month, Rubino says the vaccine could be available by early November.