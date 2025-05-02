Montgomery County officials warn teens about drunk driving as prom, graduation season approaches

The Brief Montgomery County police are issuing warnings about drunk driving as prom and graduation season approaches.



Montgomery County officials are issuing a warning about drunk driving, highlighting teen safety as prom and graduation season approaches for the DMV.

Data shows that traffic crashes are actually a leading cause of death for 15 to 20-year-olds, acorrding to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. And the summer months — May to August — are when the most deadly wrecks happen.

With prom and graduation season here, officials say this is a life or death reminder.

What they're saying:

"We know what the trends are, we're entering the time of year when our young people are most at risk to be involved in a crash or accident that may actually take their lives. in Montgomery county we're not immune from that," Montgomery County State's Attorney John Mccarthy said.

Traffic crash deaths have increased by 22 percent from 2013 to 2022 for teens and young adults and nearly a third of teens killed in car crashes had been drinking.

Local perspective:

On Thursday, the family of 19-year-old Amelia Hobart made a heartfelt plea.

Hobart was killed on Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving, when she was in the backseat of a car that was hit by another vehicle on I-270 in North Bethesda. According to police, the drivers of both cars were drunk.

Last week, a grand jury indicted a 23-year-old for manslaughter and homicide by motor vehicle for that crash.

"Two reckless choices made by others, one beautiful life stolen from us forever," mom Michele Mirowicz Hobart said. "We are begging you, please, think."

Reminder:

One thing Montgomery County officials emphasize is the role parents play if and when teens are drinking. In Montgomery County, adults or hosts of parties can be jailed and fined if they provide alcohol to kids who are underage.