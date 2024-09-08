Montgomery County officials investigating after woman found stabbed amid fire at furniture store

Montgomery County police are investigating a bizarre situation that played out at a furniture store in Silver Spring.

Fire crews responded to a fire in a furniture store and while they were there, a woman reported she had been stabbed.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 11 p.m. at Casa Furniture on Flower Avenue in Silver Spring.

After fire crews responded to the scene, a woman made contact with them and said she'd been stabbed multiple times.

The crews worked to put out the blaze and fire and helped the woman get to the hospital.

Police have confirmed that the woman was injured, but they say they are continuing to investigate the nature of the injuries.

At this time, the woman is said to be in critical condition.

It’s still unclear if the two incidents are related but the Montgomery County Fire Department and the Montgomery County Police Department tell FOX 5 they are investigating.