Montgomery County non-profit steps up to help displaced flood victims

Dozens of families who were hit hard by Wednesday’s devastating flood in Montgomery County are getting help from the community.

The Rockville based non-profit called Interfaith Works, has stepped up to the call for help.

"We have been here for over 20 plus years and this is what we do," said director of family services, Betsy Cheakalos.

High standing water from this week’s sever weather gushed into several apartment units, forcing residents, some with kids to get out as quickly as possible leaving all of their belongings and personal items behind.

"We had a mom and a son that came in and they were still mud covered from the knee down and she said that she just didn’t have the chance, so my staff went and got a pair for the son right away," explained Cheakalos.

Cheakalos said there is certainly no shortage of donations pouring in but some of the biggest needs they’re noticing since Wednesday’s devastation are items for children and babies.

"We need diapers size 3, 4, and 5 we need wipes, we also need adult diapers and diaper cream," said Cheakalos.

There is a whole room full of baby and kid necessities, but Cheakalos said that these are high in demand items, that are going fast.

"This will take care of it for a little while but we also have our regular shoppers who need our diapers," she said.

The displaced families, many of whom are temporarily staying at hotels are also receiving brown paper bags, full of non-perishable foods.

"I think for us, it also makes us think just how fragile life is and that what we are doing is actually very little in comparison because they’ve got so much that they have to now take care of."

Cheakalos said that neighbors who have rallied together to help families in crisis are the ones who have made all the difference.

"We have always known that Montgomery County is amazing and there’s a lot of people who want to help their neighbors respectfully and with dignity," she said.

The items will be delivered to displaced families next week.

The Interfaith Works Clothing Center is located at 751 Twinbrook Parkway, Rockville, MD 20815.

You can also donate monetarily to Interfaith Works here.

