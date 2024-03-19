Montgomery County leaders hope to reduce impact of summer Metro red line closures

Montgomery County leaders are hoping to reduce the impact on commuters when scheduled repairs temporarily close five Metro red line stations.

The county leaders sent a letter to WMATA and MDOT officials asking them to come up with a plan on how to lessen the disruption for commuters.

In early June, WMATA will temporarily close the Silver Spring, Glenmont, Wheaton, Forest Glen and Takoma stations.

The closures are slated to last through early September and WMATA says they will offer free shuttle and express buses.

But several county leaders, including Montgomery County Executive Mark Elrich and Council President Andrew Friedson are among the officials who signed a letter asking Metro General Manager Randy Clarke and Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld to consider a number of ways to alleviate problems for commuters.

They include things like Increasing MARC commuter rail service between Rockville and the District and considering reduced or fare-free service on transportation alternatives.