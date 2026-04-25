Montgomery County leaders debate more police in schools, while department faces staffing shortages

The Brief Montgomery County Public Schools, county leaders and families are debating putting more school resource officers on campuses. Montgomery County Police say they just don't have enough officers to put in every school every day. A recent survey found about a third of families, staff and administrators want an increased law enforcement presence.



Montgomery County Public Schools and families are debating whether more police officers should be on campus. But, department officials say that might not even be possible.

School safety debate intensifies after recent campus incidents

The backstory:

Earlier this week, Montgomery County officials, school leaders and police met to discuss growing concerns about recent violence in schools. A recent survey found that one third of families, staff and administrators want a stronger police presence in their schools.

This conversation comes amid a string of recent incidents at district schools.

SUGGESTED: Student detained after firearm found at Watkins Mill High School, police say

On Friday, a student at Watkins Mills High School in Gaithersburg was detained for allegedly bringing a gun onto campus. In March, a Gaithersburg High School student was arrested for allegedly having a loaded handgun. In February, a shooting at Wootton High School left one student injured and another facing attempted murder charges.

Police staffing shortages impact

What they're saying:

But even though the school community believes there's a need for more law enforcement, staffing shortages make it nearly impossible.

"When you look at our staffing situation, we can't cover all the schools," said MCP Assistant Chief David McBain, at a recent meeting. "We just can't."

But these recent incidents have created a greater sense of urgency for parents.

Sol Scott Alocci says having Montgomery County Police officers at his daughter's school makes him feel safer.

Claudia Perez says the situation "is getting out of control."

What's next:

Montgomery County Public Schools isn't the only district debating putting more officers on campus. Schools in Loudon County, Virginia are also having the debate.