Montgomery County leaders address Silver Spring crime surge

Leaders in Montgomery County are working to stop a surge in crime in Silver Spring.

According to County documents, there has been a rise in crimes like armed robberies, carjackings, drug use, drunk driving, and illegal car rallies in the county’s central business districts.

Downtown Silver Spring is the place in the county where police get the most calls for service, especially between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. near late-night establishments.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the County is taking action to restrict the operating hours of hookah lounges, tobacco shops, and vape shops - requiring them to close at the same time as bars.

Other public safety measures include increased police patrols and high visibility traffic units.

Montgomery County is also using police drones to intervene in crime. The Raven 1 unit can spot alleged illegal activity after a call for service & direct officers to suspects when needed.

The County says the drone program is effective in conserving police resources. The drone program will expand to Germantown, Gaithersburg, and Bethesda.

Alnwick says the bill to restrict late-night business hours for hookah lounges and vape shops is expected to be signed by Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich next week and should go into effect the weekend of April 12-14.