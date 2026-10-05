Montgomery County lawmakers target dangerous street takeovers, racing with proposed bill

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The Brief Montgomery County lawmakers proposed a new bill to target illegal street races and takeovers. The legislation would create local penalties for illegal exhibition driving and stunt driving. It comes after several illegal street takeover incidents in the county.



Montgomery County lawmakers are taking aim at dangerous street takeovers and illegal racing after a number of chaotic incidents in the county.

What we know:

The new legislation would create local penalties for racing, stunt driving and other illegal driving exhibitions.

The county is looking at this as both a public safety and community issue.

During a Public Safety Committee meeting Monday, the council considered Bill 27-26, which prohibits street takeovers on county roads. It also defines and penalizes speed contests, exhibition driving and dangerous stunts.

The acting police chief testified that takeovers often involve stolen cars, illegal weapons, and serious injuries to participants and bystanders.

"It’s one thing for the vehicle to get into an intersection and be doing donuts; it’s a whole other thing you have to set it up. It’s people who drive around, find intersections, and shut those intersections down," said Acting Police Chief Darren Francke.

The sponsor of the bill, Councilmember Dawn Luedtke, is pushing for a maximum $5,000 fine for anyone involved.

"We need to make the fine so that it has a deterrent effect, because that is the goal: deterrence altogether," said Luedtke.

It comes after takeovers in Silver Spring and Chevy Chase in February, during which two police cars were vandalized.

READ MORE | Multiple suspects arrested after dangerous car rallies in Montgomery County

Some councilmembers wanted assurances that police wouldn’t use the bill to prevent First Amendment demonstrations that could interrupt traffic.

Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-González said police have been vigilant about monitoring social media to stop the rallies before they begin.

What they're saying:

Some residents said while they do think the takeovers are unsafe, they are not sure this bill would put a stop to them.

"I feel like it’s going to be hard to stop the teenager from doing that, but I think it’s something that should be done about it," one resident told FOX 5.

Fani-González is calling on parents and the community to urge young people to steer clear of the illegal car meets.

"At the end of the day, it takes the community to understand that when you are going fast, fast fast, and you’re not paying attention, you can kill somebody," Fani-González said. "And I do think the council is going to do anything we can, legally, to ensure that we have safeguards."

The Montgomery County proposal comes after a state law was enacted in 2024, increasing penalties to $1,000 and up to two months in jail for anyone found guilty of participating in illegal street racing or street takeovers.