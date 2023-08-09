Montgomery County launches enhanced sports medicine, athletic training program for schools

Montgomery County Public Schools is launching an enhanced sports medicine program for the new school year.

The program includes full-time, 12-month certified athletic trainers in each high school and a partnership with MedStar Health.

School officials say athletic trainers have been hired and have started working in all 25 MCPS high schools as part of the program. The trainers will provide streamlined and enhanced care for student-athletes and across the program.

The first day of fall sports practices and tryouts begins on Wednesday, August 9.