Montgomery County indoor mask mandate could come to an end Friday, County Executive Elrich says

Montgomery County could lift their indoor mask mandate by the end of the week.

"Assuming everything stays the way it's been it will be dropped on Friday," Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich told FOX 5 Tuesday morning. Elrich says the County's COVID-19 polices have been effective and have allowed the County to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

"It's not a big secret. This is totally transmitted on a person-to-person basis. So the less person-to-person contact you have – or the less ability for someone to breathe on someone else – the greater the chance that you're going to reduce the spread," he said.

Montgomery County reinstated its indoor mask requirement back on Aug. 7 of this year, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's classification for "Substantial Transmission" or when a region has 50-99 cases per 100,000 people in a seven-day period.

In order to end this, the county needs to hit below 50 for seven consecutive days. A drop below - and a climb back above 50 - will restart the seven-day countdown. Below 50 is considered 'Moderate Transmission'," according to the CDC.

Dropping the indoor mask mandate would not change what happens in the school system. Also, there is a chance the mask mandate could be re-instated again, especially if COVID-19 cases increase during the holidays.