Montgomery County historical group hopes to identify long-forgotten house seen in painting

A Montgomery County historical group is searching for anyone who might recognize an old house featured in a painting that's part of their collection.

Montgomery History tweeted a photo of the painting from a long-forgotten fall day that shows a white house sitting at the top of hill in a wooded area somewhere in the county.

Montgomery History

No details are known about the building in the photo. The group tweeted the picture on Monday hoping to find some answers.

County Executive Marc Elrich jumped in to help - retweeting the photo and asking for anyone with information to contact the group.

Since 1944, Montgomery History has worked to collect and preserve the history of Montgomery County.