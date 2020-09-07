Montgomery County health officials fear post-Labor Day surge in COVID-19 cases

As people come back from soaking up the last days of summer at some popular area beaches, the concern for a surge in the number of positive cases remains high.

That’s after the Maryland health department announced last week that Worcester County – where Ocean City is located – has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan says all weekend long, the Town of Ocean City has been offering free COVID-19 testing.

He also noted that the positivity rate in Worcester County had been very low – but it has jumped up.

“So what they are doing is that they are reporting the positive numbers before they report the number of the total tests taken so that has screwed those numbers quite a bit and that’s what we are concerned about,” Meehan said.

Advertisement

But now, health officials are concerned about what that means for local populations as beachgoers return to the D.C. area.

Montgomery County, for example, added more than 100 cases of COVID-19 on consecutive days for the first time in nearly a month.

Officials won’t be able to identify an onset of cases for about five days. Then they’ll be waiting another two weeks to potentially see more, but that’s only if

The onset could be as early as five days —like this upcoming weekend and then waiting for another two weeks from now to potentially see more positive cases.