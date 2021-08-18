Montgomery County Health officer Travis Gayles announces resignation

Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County's Health Officer and Chief of Public Health Services, has announced his resignation.

In an email obtained by FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez, Gayles says his resignation will be effective September 12, 2021.

"I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve the residents of Montgomery County for the past 4 years, including through the past 18 months related to Covid-19," Gayles wrote. "It has been an honor to work alongside you all and provide health related guidance across a host of important issues."

"Thank you for creating a space for science to be heard and embraced, and for advocating for equitable access to improved health outcomes for all of our residents," his email continued.

