Montgomery County Halloween party linked to more than a dozen COVID-19 cases

Montgomery County health officials are looking into a Halloween party that has been linked to at least 15 COVID-19 cases.

Officials say at least 30 county residents attended the party, but they’re still trying to determine precisely how many people were there.

They have declined to specify where the party was held.

Local officials in multiple DMV jurisdictions established strict guidelines for Halloween – including forbidding large gatherings.

