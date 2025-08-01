VIDEO: Montgomery County father charged after holding 9-year-old son at knifepoint

The Brief A Montgomery County man was arrested after reportedly holding his son at knife point. Police had to use a taser to subdue the suspect. His nine-year-old son was safely removed from the situation and the suspect remains in jail.



A Montgomery County man is in custody after investigators say he held his nine-year-old son at knife point.

The video is hard to watch but in it you will see that had things gone even a little bit differently, this story could have had a very different ending.

What we know:

Around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 26, officers were dispatched to the 19900 block of Stoney Point Way in Germantown for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival, officers encountered 47-year-old Dugan Gokhan, threatening to kill his nine-year-old child. Police say Dugan's own family called 911 and told dispatchers he was threatening to kill both his son and himself.

When officers entered, Gokhan went into the kitchen and held a large knife to his son.

Officers spoke with family members and tried to de-escalate the situation while attempting to communicate with Gokhan. Officers gave multiple commands for Gokhan to drop the knife.

What you see:

In the body-cam video and with a rifle drawn, you hear an officer repeatedly beg the Germantown man to drop his knife.

"Hey boss, hey boss, let me see your hands let me see your hands," one Montgomery County police officer said as he entered the home.

"Come put the knife down, put the knife down now," the officer said.

"Please drop your knife, please. Please, we are the police. I do not want to have to shoot you man. Please drop the knife you’re scaring your son," the officer encourages.

As officers move in closer, you see the young boy pressed up against his father and seconds later, police take him out with a taser.

From another angle you see and hear officers take the boy from his dad. The child was safely removed and Gokhan was arrested without injury to any others.

What they're saying:

Montgomery County Police Commander Edward Pallas said his officers were dealt a hard hand but, ultimately, made the right call.

"Even with a taser force is not pretty, but it had to occur there was reasonable and necessary force, got the man into custody and saved that young boy’s life," Pallas said.

James King lives down the road and saw the scene unfold Saturday.

"Very disturbed, frustrated and upset," King said. "Your child is someone God gave you to love and cherish not to put that child’s lie in danger."

Pallas there really hopes this terribly sad story underscores the importance of calling 911 quickly. Had this man’s family not called as soon as they did, again, things could have looked a lot different.

Gokhan was charged with first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

"Where he should stay—and never get out," King said.