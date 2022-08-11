Montgomery County Fair kicking off with agriculture, carnival rides and food

The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is kicking off this weekend in Gaithersburg with thrilling rides, yummy food and fun performances for the whole family.

From August 12-20, the fair will offer a variety of exhibits, including live honey bee demonstrations, science experiments and farm animal races.

Both free and paid grandstand events will be available, including Johnny Rockett’s Cycle Circus—the largest FMX entertainment show of its kind.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ WASHINGTON, USA - AUGUST 19: A hypnotist performs a comedy show under a packed pavilion at the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair in Gaithersburg, Md., United States on August 19, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Attendees of all ages can join in on the carnival rides with adult and kiddie rides available. The fair will feature classic rides such as a Ferris wheel, fun houses, the Sizzler, swings, Tilt-a-Whirl, Zero Gravity and more.

Kiddie rides include Monster Trucks, Fun Slide, Merry-go-round and more.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ WASHINGTON, USA - AUGUST 19: The amusement rides of the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair shine with multicolored lights in the night sky in Gaithersburg, Md., United States on August 19, 2017. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

All the iconic fair foods will also be available from national and local vendors. Enjoy funnel cakes, candy apples, corn dogs, churros, gyros, lemonade, ice cream, turkey legs, corn and much more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Food is prepared for customers at the 61st Montgomery County Agricultural Fair on August 19, 2009 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. AFP PHOTO / Tim Sloan (Photo credit should read TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Tickets are available to purchase online here.