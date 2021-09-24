Montgomery County Executive Elrich's son contracted COVID-19 after breakthrough case

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s son contracted COVID-19 after a breakthrough case, a spokesperson says.

Elrich told FOX 5 that the case was mild and that his son tested positive after a trip visiting family.

The community transmission rate in Montgomery County is listed as substantial according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has a 3.69 percent positivity rate.

The CDC says 88 percent of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated.

Nearly 30 percent of the new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County are being seen in people 19-years-old and younger, according to FOX 5's Bob Barnard.