Montgomery County drive aims to collect 500 new or gently used coats for winter

Montgomery County is collecting new or gently used coats for families in need this winter.

The drive began just before the New Year and will continue through Thursday, January 5. The goal is to collect more than 500 coats. The County is partnering with several agencies as well as Silver Spring Cares Inc. and CHEER to host the drive. Individuals can also donate money on GoFundMe.

Free coats will be distributed to those in need on Friday, Jan. 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Long Branch Community Recreation Center.

You can drop off new or gently used coats at the following locations:

- Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown

- Long Branch Community Recreation Center, 8700 Piney Branch Rd., Silver Spring

- Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center, 13850 Travilah Road, Rockville

- Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac

- Wheaton Community Recreation Center, 11701 Georgia Ave., Wheaton

- White Oak Community Recreation Center, 1700 April Lane, Silver Spring

- 3rd District Police Headquarters, 1002 Milestone Dr., Silver Spring