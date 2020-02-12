Montgomery County detective shot and killed armed suspect in Virginia Beach, police say

Montgomery County detectives were assisting investigators in Virginia Beach Wednesday morning when a suspect in a cold-case investigation was shot and killed.

According to Montgomery County police, the officers were attached to a U.S. Marshals Task Force assisting in a cold-case investigation.

U.S. Marshals told the Associated Press that the suspect had “produced a handgun.”

Virginia Beach police said they would be assisting U.S. Marshals in the investigation into the incident.

This is a breaking news update - we'll have additional details as they become available.




