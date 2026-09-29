Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando marked his official return to in-person council duties Tuesday following a heart attack earlier this month.

Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando returns to in-person duties after heart attack

The Brief Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando returned to in-person council duties Tuesday following a heart attack. Jawando suffered the medical emergency Sept. 5 during a pickup basketball game and had a stent placed. He thanked his family, medical team, and staff, noting he plans to pace himself as he resumes work.



Jawando held a press conference thanking his family, friends, staff, and medical team.

"A moment like this changes your perspective," Jawando said. "It makes you think about the people you love and the fact that you still get to be here with them."

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The medical emergency occurred the morning of Saturday, Sept. 5, during a weekend pickup basketball game. Jawando was taken to The George Washington University Hospital, where medical staff successfully placed a stent.

Jawando noted that he plans to pace himself as he resumes his workload.

"I'm not in a rush to go back to an unhealthy lifestyle," he said.