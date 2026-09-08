Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando continues to recover after heart attack

The Brief Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando continues to recover from a heart attack at a D.C. hospital. Doctors said the lawmaker is expected to make a full recovery. Jawando could be released from the hospital this week to continue his recovery at home under a doctor's guidance.



Will Jawando, Montgomery County's Democratic nominee for county executive, remained hospitalized Tuesday, two days after he suffered a heart attack.

What we know:

The health emergency happened while Jawando was playing basketball over the weekend. His colleagues are credited with taking quick action to save his life.

Jawando's staffers said the 43-year-old lawmaker is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.

READ MORE | Will Jawando recovering after suffering heart attack, office says

He is being treated at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. He was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning, and doctors placed a stent after he suffered the heart attack.

Doctors said Jawando will fully recover given his overall health.

"The fact is, we live in the Washington, D.C. region, which is really blessed with really talented health institutions. Great health institutions really saved his life," said Montgomery County Council President Natali Fani-Gonzalez. "I think it’s something that we really need to all be proud of."

In a statement, Jawando’s office expressed thanks for the outpouring of support and prayers.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis is not treating the councilmember, but said the lawmaker’s health scare is a good reminder to listen to your body and ask for help if something is wrong.

"What went right here is he did not ignore the symptoms," Dr. Davis said. "What I saw a lot in practice when I was seeing patients every day who’d come in and say ‘I feel fine,’ and then the next week have a heart attack. So feeling fine is not a medical checkup."

Jawando has been on the Montgomery County Council since 2018, and is widely viewed as the favorite in the race for county executive against Republican nominee Ester Wells.

Jawando could be released from the hospital Wednesday or Thursday and will continue his recovery at home under a doctor’s guidance.