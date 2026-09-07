Body found in Loudoun County believed to be missing woman: police

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The Brief A body was located on the 38000 block of Hughesville Road in Purcellville on the afternoon of September 6. Detectives believe the deceased is Carolyn Taylor, a woman who was reported missing two weeks earlier on August 23. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information.



Authorities in Loudoun County have discovered a body in Purcellville that investigators believe to be a woman who has been missing for two weeks.

What we know:

The body was found on the 38000 block of Hughesville Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Detectives suspect the deceased is Carolyn Taylor, who was reported missing on August 23, and prompted search efforts over the past 14 days.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the discovery and the cause of death have not yet been released, and the LCSO notes that this remains an active and ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Law enforcement is urging the public to come forward with any tips. Anyone who may have additional information regarding Carolyn Taylor’s disappearance is asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.