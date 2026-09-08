31-year-old Maryland man found shot to death on Southern Avenue in Southeast DC

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The Brief Reginald Lamont Dorsey, 31, of Waldorf, Maryland, was found dead with gunshot wounds on Monday afternoon. Officers were flagged down around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Southern Avenue SE for a report of a person on the ground. D.C. police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



A 31-year-old Maryland man was found shot to death Monday afternoon in Southeast D.C., prompting a homicide investigation.

What we know:

Officers from the Seventh District were flagged down around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Southern Avenue SE for a report of someone on the ground. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man suffering from gunshot wounds.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene, but the man had already died.

Who was the victim?

What they're saying:

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the victim as 31-year-old Reginald Lamont Dorsey of Waldorf, Maryland.

Investigators have not released any details about a potential suspect or what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Tipsters are asked not to take action, but to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.