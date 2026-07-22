Truck crashes into Sterling home after attempted federal traffic stop

The Brief A truck crashed into a home in Sterling, Virginia during an attempted traffic stop initiated by federal officials. Loudoun County Sheriff's and Fire and Rescue officials responded to the scene to ensure the safety of the community. FOX 5 DC has reached out to Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) for more information.



Video out of Loudoun County captured the moments an attempted traffic stop by federal agents ended with a truck crashing into a Sterling, Virginia, home Wednesday morning.

What we know:

First responders were called to the 900 block of Sherwood Court around 6:45 a.m. after a neighbor reported that a truck had plowed into the front of her house.

Footage shows the truck tearing through the neighborhood before the crash, with agents taking off in pursuit to catch the suspect.

A truck crashed into a home in Sterling, Virginia, after a pursuit initiated by federal agents.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue officials responded to the scene, though no fire or EMS services were ultimately needed. A fire marshal also responded to the scene as a precaution to inspect the structure of the home, officials said.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), no one was injured in the incident.

Sheriff’s office investigates pursuit

What's next:

Loudoun County deputies determined that the crash was the result of an unsuccessful traffic stop initiated by federal agents.

Sheriff’s officials clarified that LCSO was not notified or involved in the federal operation. Deputies focused their efforts on ensuring the safety of the residents and the surrounding community.

LCSO officials are looking into the pursuit and the circumstances surrounding the federal operation.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to U.S. Customs and Immigration (ICE) for additional information and has not yet received a response.