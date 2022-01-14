Montgomery County asking for community input on quality of life, COVID-19 response and more

How do you feel about Montgomery County’s local government? County leaders are looking for answers with their biennial survey on everything from traffic to COVID-19.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The survey went out in late December and closes on Jan. 17. It was sent to 5,000 random households, but those outside of that pool can also opt in to fill it out online.

The CountyStat manager says this was first done in 2007, axed a few years in the budget, but then brought back by in 2017 by former County Executive Ike Leggit.

The survey itself includes 39 questions, asking them about topics ranging from the traffic flow on major streets to how well the county communicates with its residents.

READ MORE: Montgomery County parents, teachers frustrated by COVID spikes, staffing shortages

"I think that any elected or appointed official should always want to keep their finger on the pulse of what their residents are thinking and feeling," says CountyStat Manager David Gottesman. "That’s why this is an every other year, recurring practice. This particular survey is an instrument that’s used by hundreds of local governments across the United States."

FOX 5 spoke to Montgomery County residents directly to see how they felt about their local government.

"With COVID, it’s been frustrating because you’ve got policies, they’re not widely known. If they are known, they’re not followed. Some people do, some people don’t. I think with just the county building being shut down, a lot of buildings around here have gone under," one resident said.

"If I had kids [in] schools, I’d be very concerned about them not -- potentially not being in school," another resident said. "But in general, happy to live here. It’s a great place."

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

The survey closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 17. To access the survey, click here.