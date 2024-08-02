A shooting near Montgomery College Rockville led to an immediate lockdown of the campus on Friday evening.

Montgomery County Police responded to a call at 464 College Parkway, where they found one person shot on the street near an apartment complex.

Officers secured the scene and requested emergency medical services for the victim, whose condition is not yet known.

According to the department, the suspect is described as a young man with dreadlocks, last seen heading towards Montgomery College.

The college issued an emergency alert to students: "EMERGENCY: IMMEDIATE LOCKDOWN. Rockville Campus. Secure in place and lock your door or space. Off campus shooting and suspects may be on campus."

Police are actively searching for the suspect and have urged anyone with information to come forward.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.